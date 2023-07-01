STEVE GREEN: Kathleen Kennedy Does to Indiana Jones What Nazis, Supernatural Cults, More Nazis, and Space Aliens Never Could.

We’re about to witness the release of an Indiana Jones movie that will be lucky to break even.

Rotten, woke dialog like these two samples apparently remain, even after the reshoots:

Indiana Jones: You stole it!

Dr. Voller: You stole it!

Helena: Then I stole it! It’s called capitalism.

And:

Indiana Jones: I fought the Nazis you know!

Helena: And you stole from indigenous people, too!

Helena is Indy’s goddaughter, played by the aggressively unlikable Phoebe Waller-Bridge, and who is reportedly being groomed to don the fedora as the franchise’s new leading lady. You might have last seen Waller-Bridge — heard her, actually — as the voice of L3-37, the droid in the execrable Star Wars flop, Solo. L3 was the droid that galactic playboy Lando Calrissian was romantically attached to. Lando!