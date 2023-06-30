DEEP FAKES: Artist Banned by Midjourney Over Fake ‘Photos’ of Cheating Politicians. “The image series — which is entitled ‘AI will revolutionize the blackmail industry’ — was intended to show how the technology could be used as a weapon in the wrong hands and create scenarios that could hurt people.”
