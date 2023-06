LAW PROFESSORS JUST WANT TO HAVE FUN BE CITED BY JUSTICE THOMAS:

Not only did Justice Thomas cite me in his SFFA v. Harvard/UNC concurrence, he also cited two pieces written by the National Association of Scholars (on whose Board of Directors I sit). pic.twitter.com/nllwneA4cz

— Gail Heriot (@GailHeriot) June 30, 2023