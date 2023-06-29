TRUNALIMUNUMAPRZURE! Unwell-Looking Joe Biden Tells on Himself in SCOTUS Comments During Trainwreck MSNBC Interview.

At the end of the interview, something awkward happened. After Wallace thanked him for being on the show, Biden got up before the segment went to commercial break and as the cameras continued to roll:

Bathroom run? Biden gets out of his seat before the commercials start and awkwardly walks off-set. pic.twitter.com/Ne9BAuXo0t

I wrote yesterday that I felt Biden wasn’t fit for another term based on his declining health and mental fitness. But it’s not just that. Comments like the ones he made today in response to the ruling are dangerous and do in fact undermine the legitimacy of the court by design, regardless of what he says about packing the court.

He has once again demonstrated his fair weather tendencies on “respecting our institutions” not to mention his rank hypocrisy on the matter.

2024 cannot come soon enough.