KINSLEY GAFFE: “For First Time, Majority of Americans and Democrats Think Pandemic is Over,” says Gallup. Good to see the polling firm separating the two groups out:

Gallup has asked Americans whether they think the COVID-19 pandemic is over since June 2021, and until now, found less than half saying it was. This includes a 49% reading in February. Since then, the percentage of Americans who think the pandemic is over has jumped 15 percentage points to 64%, while 36% say it has not ended yet.

Although Americans across party lines increasingly believe the pandemic is over, Democrats’ views have changed the most since February. For the first time in Gallup’s trend, a majority of Democrats, 51%, now say the pandemic has ended, marking a 23-point increase since earlier this year. At the same time, Republicans’ (84%) and independents’ (65%) views of the pandemic’s demise have grown by nine and 10 points, respectively.

These changes may be due, at least in part, to a series of official announcements about the pandemic nationally and globally. In April, President Joe Biden signed a congressional resolution to end the nation’s state of emergency, and in May, both the U.S. and global declarations of a public health emergency ended.