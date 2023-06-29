SAD: The Woke Bell Tolls for Ernest Hemingway. “Anyone in our enlightened age who is crazy and daring enough to read Ernest Hemingway, an author who is not a person of color, not trans, and not a victim of white patriarchal oppression, will now be waved off by Hemingway’s own publisher.”
