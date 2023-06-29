OBAMA SMILES: Wisconsin State Senator LaTonya Johnson says “f*ck the suburbs” on the senate floor during a debate on crime spilling from cities to suburbs.

Wisconsin State Senator LaTonya Johnson says “fuck the suburbs” on the senate floor during a debate on crime spilling from cities to suburbs.

Flashback: Great Moments in Projection:

Shot: Obama: Only Working People Trump Knows are His Maids and Mowers.

—Bridget Johnson, PJ Media.com, today.



Chaser:



“[Obama] always talked about the New Rochelle train, the trains that took commuters to and from New York City, and he didn’t want to be on one of those trains every day,” said Jerry Kellman, the community organizer who enticed Obama to Chicago from his Manhattan office job. “The image of a life, not a dynamic life, of going through the motions… that was scary to him.”

—Obama biographer David Mendell in 2007.

“When the president visits suburban backyards, it sometimes seems like a visit from a ‘president from another planet.’ After all, as a young man, Obama told The Associated Press: ‘I’m not interested in the suburbs. The suburbs bore me.’”

—Joel Kotkin, as quoted in an October 2010 Insta-post headlined “Obama’s Mistake: Suburban Nation, but Urban Political Strategy.”

‘I said something everybody knows is true, which is there are a whole bunch of folks in small towns in Pennsylvania, in towns right here in Indiana, in my home town in Illinois, who are bitter,’ he said on a visit to Muncie, Indiana. ‘So I said when you’re bitter, you turn to what you can count on. So people vote about guns, or they take comfort from their faith and their family and their community,’ he said. ‘Now, I didn’t say it as well as I should have. If I worded things in a way that made people offended, I deeply regret that.’



—“Obama ‘sorry’ for God and guns jibe,” the London Guardian, April 12, 2008. Note the big dog-eating grin on Obama’s face in the photo the Guardian chose to accompany their headline.