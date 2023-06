CHINA’S DEMOGRAPHICS: Even Worse Than You Think. “What happened back in 2017, well before Covid, is that we had a sudden collapse in the birth rate, roughly 40% over the next five years among the Chinese, the ethnic Han population, and more than 50 percent among a lot of the minorities. And that is before Covid, which saw anecdotally the birth rate drops considerably more.”

If you don’t have the time or inclination to watch a video, Lawrence Person has broken out all the bullet points for you.