GORGEOUS: See SpaceX’s new Starship fire up in these stunning engine test photos. “A successful engine test is a promising sign for SpaceX, as the company has implemented ‘well over 1,000’ changes to the rocket since the April 20 attempt. Musk recently estimated that Ship 25 might be ready to fly as soon as six weeks from now.”

Additional views from yesterday’s Ship 25 static fire pic.twitter.com/dwdVETLJsV — SpaceX (@SpaceX) June 27, 2023