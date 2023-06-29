KRUISER’S MORNING BRIEFING: How Many Impaired Democrats Does It Take to Destroy a Republic? “Joe Biden, the confused face of the cabal that’s acting as President of the United States of America, is markedly worse with each public appearance. His last few on-camera struggles with mental functionality and the English language should be enough to put DOCTOR Cruella de Biden behind bars for elder abuse.”
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.