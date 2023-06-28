CBS MOURNS OPPOSITION TO TRANSGENDER CAMPAIGN WITH ANHEUSER-BUSCH CEO:

Anheuser-Busch CEO Brendan Whitworth joined the crew of CBS Mornings on Wednesday to discuss the fallout to Dylan Mulvaney marketing campaign. It would prove to be a segment full of corporatespeak, Republican bashing, and covering up of just how badly the campaign backfired. While talking about the Mulvaney campaign, co-host Gayle King illustrated, “How and why did it — did it go so off the rails? Because that certainly wasn’t your intention when you did one can to one person.”

A guy with “10.8 million TikTok followers and another 1.7 million on Instagram.”

For his part, Whitworth conceded it has “been a challenging few weeks,” but lamented “I think the conversation surrounding Bud Light has moved away from beer, and the conversation has become divisive. And Bud Light really doesn’t belong there.”

Still no apology from Whitworth. Things became “divisive” because Anheuser-Busch waded into the culture war — and in a war, the other side gets to fire back. It also became divisive because former Bud Light Marketing VP Alissa Heinerscheid chose to insult her brand’s former customers. As Ed Morrissey wrote last month, “This is what happens when corporations take sides in social debates — especially when their executives either don’t know their customer base, don’t like their customer base — or in Heinerscheid’s case, both.”