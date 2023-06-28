YOU’RE NOT THE MAN I KNEW 42 YEARS AGO: ‘Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny’ Box Office Projections Described As ‘Abysmal,’ Film Could Lose Upwards Of $250 Million.

The outlet quickly started lowering its predictions for the film just a week later. On June 8th, their opening weekend estimates declined 17% to between $76 million and $105 million. The total domestic run declined to $211 million to $359 million.

Another week later and the predictions declined again. This time the opening weekend estimates declined 10.5% to between $68 million and $102 million. The total domestic run declined to between $211 million and $325 million.

It still did not stop there. It dropped even further on June 22nd. The opening weekend estimates now range between $68 million and $95 million. However, the total domestic run stayed pat at between $211 million and $325 million.

And those estimates might still be high as tracking numbers from The Hollywood Reporter at the beginning of June predicted the film would only have an opening weekend between $60 million and $70 million.

Deadline recently shared their tracking numbers and it lines up more with The Hollywood Reporter’s estimates, but on the high end it’s even lower. The outlet claims the film is tracking for an opening weekend between $60 million and $65 million. It notes the film could have a global opening of $140 million.