BLUE CITY BLUES: Portland Real Estate Nightmare. “For a lot of people and businesses, it’s too late. Such as Kevin Howard, for whom the City of Portland refused to do anything about the homeless people breaking into his property and trashing the place. And who then fined him because the place was trashed.”
