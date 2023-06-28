SOD OFF SWAMPY: SciAm wants you to drink warmer cocktails to save Gaia.

As SciAm rightly points out, ice wasn’t even available to people in most places most of the time until an enterprising New Englander invented the industry in the early 19th century, cutting ice out of a lake in the winter and storing it for distribution throughout the year. He even created a worldwide industry well before artificial refrigeration was invented.

This is, I suppose, proof that human life and ice need not coexist, but that says little about whether a world with ready access to ice is preferable to one without.

It is, in fact, preferable to have ice available.