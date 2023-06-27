SOCIALISTS NATIONALLY HAVE DISCOVERED THEIR NEXT HITLER:

MSNBC’s @JoyAnnReid: @RonDeSantis is running “the most openly fascist campaign I’ve ever seen.” Lincoln Project’s @stuartpstevens: He’s “worse than Trump. [He] is a threat to what it means really to be an American, & I think we have to realize that, & address it accordingly.” pic.twitter.com/Wil9pvqKXw — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) June 27, 2023

With the exception of Eisenhower, every Republican presidential candidate, from Thomas Dewey (smeared as a Nazi by no less than Harry Truman) to the present will be attacked by the left in this fashion, no matter his temperament, or his small government, libertarian bona fides. He will then be rehabilitated* by the DNC-MSM as a wise elder statesman, compared with the terrifying GOP demagogue who has or is about throw his hat into the ring.

* Including Trump, since he’s by far the media’s favorite choice to run against Biden.