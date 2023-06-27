UNEXPECTEDLY! The media isn’t checking Hunter Biden’s white privilege.

The attorney for hip hop artist Kodak Black has spoken out on behalf of his client, who was given a three-year prison sentence for similar offenses in 2019 relating to lying on a federal background check. Black falsified information on federal paperwork to purchase at least four guns.

Attorney General Merrick Garland took to the podium last week to defend the deal made between Hunter Biden and his Department of Justice. “Some have chosen to attack the integrity of the Justice Department by claiming that we do not treat cases alike. This constitutes an attack on an institution that is essential to American democracy… Nothing could be further from the truth.” Garland is not only arguing that a statistical fact is somehow an Attack on American Democracy, but that the “racial disparities” in the American justice system, that the Biden administration have been pushing for years, with the media echoing, do not exist. If all cases are treated equally under the law, then poor Americans of color would have received the same plea deal as the rich white son of the sitting president. Would anyone in the media like to investigate whether that’s the case? I’ll wait…