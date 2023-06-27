ARACHNOPHOBIA: I woke up at a ridiculous hour this morning so I could be ready in case the Supreme Court’s decision in the Harvard/UNC cases was announced. I have a whole list of things I need to do once the cases are decided, starting with “read the decision carefully.” I dutifully logged on to SCOTUSblog on my iPad and the Supreme Court website on my Mac. Then I hit nervously refresh, refresh, refresh until it was clear that there were no more opinions for today. But when I reached for my coffee, there was a giant spider (well … a medium-sized spider) in it. It was dead, drowned. It was an ex-spider, a no-longer-a-threat-to-all-that-is-good-and-holy spider. But is this a sinister omen? A benign one? Or just one more dead arachnid?