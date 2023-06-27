BLUE CITY BLUES: A new reality for downtown Denver’s half-empty buildings: ‘The value’s not gonna go back to what it used to be.’ “We are seeing [that] across all the markets in the country. It’s not ever gonna be the same .… If you add what’s happening in our downtown in terms of homelessness and crime and other concerns, the downtown market is going to shift.”
