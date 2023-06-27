THE PROCESS IS THE PUNISHMENT: Professor suspended for handing out Jeremy’s Chocolate remains on leave.

Richardson, a history professor at Madera Community College in California for nearly 30 years, was suspended after handing out the chocolate during an open house event on campus.

A faculty member confronted Richardson for handing out the chocolate bars, after which he was placed on administrative leave.

Jeremy’s Chocolate bars are labeled with the pronouns “He/Him” and “She/Her,” the former of which have nuts in them and the latter of which do not. Progressives on social media have criticized the brand as “transphobic.”

Richardson, who is gay, has since been interviewed by an outside investigator, but has received no word on whether he will be allowed to return to campus, he said.

“There’s no way for me to prepare for classes unless I have access to the work computer. I’m in a very weird nether world right now where I don’t know what’s happening,” he said.