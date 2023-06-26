June 26, 2023

DISPATCHES FROM WEIMAR (NORTH) AMERICA: “Bud Light is serving as an official sponsor of the Toronto Pride parade, where video footage shows naked men standing around and riding bicycles in clear view of children attending the event.”

Meanwhile, in New York:

Or as America’s Newspaper of Record notes: Pedophile Jailed For Flashing Kids At Playground Kicking Himself For Not Doing It At Pride Parade Instead.

Posted at 8:14 pm by Ed Driscoll