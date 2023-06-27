SOD OFF, SWAMPY: Far-left NYC cracks down on coal, wood-fired pizzerias to fight climate change.

My great-grandfather Luca was among those who came to New York from Italy and sought to earn his living and start a family. He came from Sicily and found work as a baker. He began making little pies with pomodoro and cheese, and it wasn’t long before he was building his own brick oven in Brooklyn. The Rosalia Bakery turned out loaves of Italian bread and pizza pies that sustained my family for decades. During the depression, family lore goes, it was a member of the Mafia that loved Luca’s pizza and kept him in business.

The new plan from the geniuses at the city level is to do away with this tradition, the tradition of my ancestors, and to make pizzerias that use this old-time method not only pay out the nose to keep doing it, but to make the pizza a shadow of its former glory.

The New York City Department of Environmental Protection is moving to demand that New York City pizzerias cut their carbon emissions by 75 percent.