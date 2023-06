BOONDOGGLE: Biden announces $42.5 billion plan to expand high-speed internet to communities with no or slow service. “President Joe Biden on Monday said that high-speed internet is no longer a luxury but an “absolute necessity,” as he pledged that every household in the nation would have access by 2030 using cables made in the U.S.”

Cables? We don’t need no stinkin’ cables.

Or tax dollars, either.