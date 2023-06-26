GEORGE MF WASHINGTON: (Movie) Romance is Dead.

It’s difficult sometimes to remember that there was a time, not even that long ago, when movies were made for one reason… to make the largest possible audience happy on a Friday night… to give them a fun way to spend two hours and to send them home with a smile on their faces to enjoy the rest of their weekend.

A happy customer, Hollywood used to understand, is a repeat customer.

Nowadays it seems like the prevailing wisdom in Hollywood is that if an audience walks out of the theater smiling, then it means they didn’t learn their lesson.

Which brings me to THE SECRET OF MY SUCCESS, which I re-watched last week, thanks to the almighty Algorithm.