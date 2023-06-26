A ROSE BY ANY OTHER NAME…: The Army’s M10 Booker is a tank. Prove us wrong.

In order to determine once and forever more whether the Booker is a tank, we at the Military Times Observation Post developed a legal test* based on Supreme Court Associate Justice Potter Stewart’s 1964 concurring opinion in Jacobellis v. Ohio.

“I know it when I see it,” Potter famously argued. He may or may not have been describing his method of determining whether a video was “hardcore pornography” and thus in violation of Ohio’s obscenity law, but it’s a convenient way to make up an official-sounding intellectual framework that just happens to support our (correct and esteemed) opinion.

So let’s evaluate the Booker according to the Potter Tank Test: Do we know it to be a tank when we see it?

Yes.