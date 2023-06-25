WELL, YEAH: Elon Musk says it would ‘not be legal for me to speculate about a Starlink IPO’—but it’ll make the world’s richest man even richer.

But here’s the buried lede, way down at the very end of the report:

Musk also said that SpaceX has made well over 1,000 changes to the Mars-focused Starship, which exploded and failed to reach orbit in April during its first test launch. “The probability of the next flight working—or getting to orbit—is much higher than the last one,” he said. “Maybe it’s like 60%.”

Godspeed.