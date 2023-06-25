WATCH: Patriot Front-Like Characters Get Swarmed and Unmasked, Brawl Ensues.

One of the guys who was unmasked was terrified his face was going to be seen, so he covered it with his hands and then his jacket. The effort came a little too late, and folks are already trying to figure out who some of these guys are. While they’re similar in their outfit, they’re also off a bit — they don’t have the tan hats, and Patriot Front guys wear light color masks. Also, the shirts are a bit different. A local from Portland claimed that they were part of a nationalist group based in the area. Others questioned whether such groups are astroturfed, including by leftists.

Bottom line? Whoever these characters are, some of them have been uncovered, and the search is now underway.