RIP, CHEF: Frederic Forrest, Actor in Apocalypse Now, The Rose, Dies at 86. “Coppola also cast him in ‘One From the Heart,’ ‘The Conversation,’ ‘Hammett’ and ‘Tucker: The Man and His Dream.’ Forrest’s titular conversation with Cindy Williams in ‘The Conversation’ is recorded by Gene Hackman, and his voice is heard throughout the film.”