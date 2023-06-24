CHANGE: Bongbong bong BONG! Intel building new chip “foundries.”

Checking CNBC quickly this afternoon I got a little confirmation on a topic I hit yesterday – about American businesses de-risking and decoupling their manufacturing and supply dependencies from China and/or generally unstable, unfriendly areas. Yesterday, Raytheon’s CEO was saying it’s going to be just too much trouble, while today, Intel’s stock is taking a beating because they’re doing exactly that.

In fact, during the investor briefing, Intel’s CFO David Zinsner, outlined plans not only to continue making their own chips, but building plants to manufacture third party chips going forward. Literally to become a “chip manufacturing company.”

Pretty radical thinking there.

Intel stock dropped 6% on Wednesday after the company gave investors an update on the company’s turnaround plan to become a chip manufacturing company competing with Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company.

They are building multiple brand new facilities – called “foundries” – in “friendly” countries which also enables them to qualify for CHIPS Act dollars.