ELTON JOHN SINGLES OUT ANTI-GROOMING LAWS AS WHY HE’S DONE PERFORMING IN THE US:

As his farewell tour wraps up, pop singer Elton John said he has no plans to perform again in the United States due to the country’s “growing swell of anger and homophobia.”

That’s according to what the “Goodbye Yellow Brick Road” musician said in an interview he gave Radio Times, where he noted what he described as a growing number of anti-grooming laws being passed in states, including Florida, Texas, Georgia, Tennessee, North Dakota, and South Dakota. He specifically singled out Florida’s laws, calling them “disgraceful.”

John, 76, who has been a fixture in the cultural lives of both Brits and Americans since the 1970s with his string of top 10 hits, which are still played over the radio airwaves today, had plenty to say on the topic.

“It’s all going pear-shaped in America,” John told Radio Times, as written about in a piece in The New York Times. “We seem to be going backwards. And that spreads. It’s like a virus that the LGBTQ+ movement is suffering.”