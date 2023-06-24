WHY IS THE DNC-MSM SUCH A CESSPIT OF RACISM? Vivek Ramaswamy Blisters Liberal Newspaper for Wildly Racist Political Cartoon Featuring … Him.

Question: What happens when a liberal newspaper shamelessly uses a wildly racist political cartoon featuring 2024 GOP presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy to attack Republicans? Answer: Ramaswamy promptly blasts the paper and its hateful cartoon, and fiercely defends the GOP. Iowa’s Quad-City Times’ bigoted cartoon depicts Ramaswamy as an “anti-woke crusader,” being “welcomed” by Republican voters. The amateurishly drawn Ramaswamy figure says “Hello my MAGA friends!” while GOP attendees shout “Muslim!” “Show us your birth certificate!” and “Get me a SLUSHEE, Apu!”

Wait until the Quad-City Times discovers Joe Biden’s own (pre-Trunalimunumaprzure) anti-Indian racism: Biden explains Indian-American remarks. “You cannot go to a 7-Eleven or a Dunkin’ Donuts unless you have a slight Indian accent.”