HUNTER BIDEN’S LAWYER RESPONDS TO BOMBSHELL TEXTS: My Client Was Too Doped Up on Crack To Be Trusted.

Hunter Biden was too doped up on crack cocaine when he invoked President Joe Biden’s name in threatening texts to a Chinese businessman to be taken seriously, his attorney said in a statement Friday.

The attorney, Chris Clark, said Hunter Biden’s “verifiable words or actions” took place “in the midst of a horrible addiction” and therefore have “no connection to anyone in his family.” The statement is an apparent reference to a July 30, 2017, text message Hunter Biden sent to an official with the Chinese energy conglomerate CEFC China Energy threatening that he and then-former vice president Joe Biden would come down on him with their full weight if he did not fulfill his “commitment.”

“We would like to understand why the commitment made has not been fulfilled.” Hunter Biden said in the message. “I am sitting here waiting for the call with my father.”

Clark’s move to discredit his own client appears to be an effort to shield the president from the implications of the message. If Joe Biden was sitting next to his son as he sent the message as it suggests, it would be a blow to his repeated claims that he never discussed overseas business deals with his son. Ten days after Hunter Biden sent the message, a Chinese official associated with CEFC China Energy wired two payments totaling $5.1 million to the first son.