DISPATCHES FROM THE BLUE ZONES: San Francisco Mayor London Breed floats idea of DEMOLISHING Westfield mall in crime-ridden downtown and replacing it with a sports stadium – as she brushes off city’s retail apocalypse because ‘a lot of people’ shop online. “A Westfield mall could become, you know, something completely different than what it currently is… we could even tear down the whole building and build a whole new soccer stadium.”

Not a massive homeless shelter?