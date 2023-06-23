CHANGE: Overstock.com snaps up Bed, Bath & Beyond brand, but not stores, in liquidation sale. “Overstock submitted a low-ball “stalking horse” bid of $21.5 million last week and, according to The Washington Post; Bed Bath & Beyond confirmed on Thursday it had accepted the offer. If approved by a New Jersey bankruptcy court at a hearing next week, Overstock will acquire Bed, Bath & Beyond’s brand name, business data and digital assets. Physical stores aren’t part of the deal. At its peak, Bed, Bath & Beyond operated over 1,500 stores but, as of early May, was down to around 350 locations.”

That really is a fire sale price.