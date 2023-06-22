BODIES OF MISSING TITANIC SUB PASSENGERS MAY NEVER BE RECOVERED, COAST GUARD SAYS:

The bodies of the five passengers aboard the Titanic sub that was lost in a “catastrophic implosion” near the wreck may never be recovered from the Atlantic, says the US Coast Guard.

The pressure chamber of the OceanGate Titan was found among other debris, approximately 1,600ft from the bow of the Titanic on the sea floor by a remote operated vehicle (ROV) on Thursday.

“This is an incredibly unforgiving environment out there on the sea floor. The debris is consistent with the catastrophic implosion of the vessel. We will continue to work and search the area down there but I don’t have an answer on prospects at this time,” said Rear Admiral John Mauger of the US Coast Guard.

And he added: “This is an incredibly complex operating environment on the sea floor over two miles beneath the surface.”

The Coast Guard says that ROVs will remain in place but that it will begin to pull back equipment over the next 48 hours.