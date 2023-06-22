THERE’S NO GOING BACK: MTV’s trans ‘poster-child’ bitter about transition after being left scarred, hairy, and infertile. “Milo received weekly shots of testosterone on the show, and shortly after the show aired, she went through a double mastectomy procedure. Milo went on to have a hysterectomy last year after dealing with some discomfort from increased doses of testosterone.”
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.