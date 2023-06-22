FALLOUT: Russia Covers Up Key Budget Spending Data as War Swells Deficit. “The federal budget deficit meanwhile reached 3.41 trillion rubles ($41 billion) in the first five months of 2023, narrowing slightly in May but still exceeding the full-year plan by almost a fifth. Energy revenue shrank by over a third last month, hit by lower crude prices amid international sanctions and reduced gas exports to Europe.”
