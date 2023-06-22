June 22, 2023

FRIEND OF TITANIC SUBMERSIBLE PASSENGERS SAYS DEBRIS ON SEA FLOOR IS CONFIRMED WRECKAGE FROM SUB. “A landing frame and a rear cover was recovered from the submersible. So that confirms it’s the submersible.”

UPDATE: The Coast Guard confirms: Missing Titanic submarine found, crew killed in deep-sea catastrophe, Coast Guard says.

Posted at 3:14 pm by Ed Driscoll