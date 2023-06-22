FRIEND OF TITANIC SUBMERSIBLE PASSENGERS SAYS DEBRIS ON SEA FLOOR IS CONFIRMED WRECKAGE FROM SUB. “A landing frame and a rear cover was recovered from the submersible. So that confirms it’s the submersible.”

NEW: OceanGate releases a statement on missing submarine: "We now believe that our CEO Stockton Rush, Shahzada Dawood, and his son Suleman Dawood, Hamish Harding, and Paul Henry Nargeolet have sadly been lost…These men were true explorers who shared a distinct spirit of… pic.twitter.com/OQriL9eNym — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) June 22, 2023

UPDATE: The Coast Guard confirms: Missing Titanic submarine found, crew killed in deep-sea catastrophe, Coast Guard says.