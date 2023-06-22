UNEXPECTEDLY! Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy Says “It’s Entirely Possible” For Phoebe Waller-Bridge To Take Over Indiana Jones Franchise.

Kennedy spoke with Variety about the upcoming Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny film, where she was asked if Disney and Lucasfilm see potential for Phoebe Waller-Bridge and her character, Helena Shaw, to carry on the franchise.

Kennedy informed the outlet that “it’s entirely possible.” However, she also added, “We’re not having any of those conversations right now. We’re just focused on finishing this with Harrison.”