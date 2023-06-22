PUSHING BACK AGAINST WEIMAR AMERICA: Riley Gaines Humiliates the President of Human Rights Campaign.
Dem witness: "There's been this news article about men that think they can beat Serena Williams in tennis. And it's just not the case. She is stronger than them." @Riley_Gaines_: "Both Serena and Venus lost to the 203rd ranked male tennis player." pic.twitter.com/MSAnV6IA5t
— Greg Price (@greg_price11) June 21, 2023
