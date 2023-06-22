VOTE WITH YOUR WALLETS: Why conservative boycotts should terrify corporations.

“Nobody imagined it would go on this long,” Beer Business Daily editor Harry Schuhmacher said.

The Bud Light victory has demonstrated to conservatives their purchasing power. They have far more sway to change company behavior than they previously realized. It made the idea of a boycott exciting rather than exhausting. PublicSq., an app that gathers non-woke brands into one convenient platform, has exploded in popularity over the past few months. Consumers’ Research launched a text program called “Woke Alerts” that sends messages to subscribers when brands make politically leftwing moves.

Conservatives sought to repeat their success with Target, which just weeks after the Bud Light controversy, set up a Pride section in part marketed toward children. Some product displays included chest binders and “tuck-friendly” bathing suits in sizes down to an adult XXS — and a portion of the Pride collection was coincidentally designed by an avowed Satanist. After a massive online backlash, Target pushed its Pride displays to the back of some stores and removed them entirely from others. However, instead of apologizing for its kid-friendly LGBTQ+ apparel, Target blamed vague “threats” to employees for its decision to walk back the product line. The company lost $9.3 billion in market value in just one week.

Coordinated conservative boycotts should terrify corporations