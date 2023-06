THE CHINA SYNDROME:

Greg Hayes, chief executive of Raytheon, said the company had “several thousand suppliers in China and decoupling . . . is impossible”.

Insanity. Basically the outcome of a war with China will rest on whether China decides to supply us with ammunition.https://t.co/kk3EFdDeLg

— Matt Stoller (@matthewstoller) June 20, 2023