‘WE SAW PEOPLE DEFECATING IN THE STREETS:’ Ron DeSantis takes his war with Gavin Newsom to San Francisco as he rips homelessness and influx of drug addicts.

Newsom has continuously attacked DeSantis for his policies in Florida – even releasing an ad earlier this year urged Americans not to vote for the governor with the tagline ‘don’t make America Florida.’

DeSantis’ team is using that same rhetoric in return, releasing an email with the one-minute video with the subject line: ‘Don’t California Our Nation.’

‘We’re here in the once great city of San Francisco,’ DeSantis said in a straight-to-camera video shot on the streets of the California city.

‘We came in here and saw people defecating on the street. We saw people using heroin. We saw people smoking crack cocaine,’ he detailed. ‘And you look around and the city is not vibrant anymore. It’s really collapsed because of leftist policies. And these policies have caused people to flee this area.’

Newsom claims that DeSantis’ policies are too far right, but DeSantis says on the flip side that his California counterpart’s laws have led to a collapse of the Golden State.

‘They don’t prosecute criminals like they do in most parts of the country and the wreckage has really been sad to see,’ DeSantis said in the video. ‘I’ve seen so many businesses boarded up. I’ve seen so much riff-raff just running around. It just shows you these policies matter. Leadership matters.’

‘They are doing it wrong here,’ he added.