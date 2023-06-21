MORE LIKE THIS, PLEASE: Riley Gaines Humiliates the President of Human Rights Campaign. “My experience — my husband, he swam at University of Kentucky, as well — In terms of accolades and in terms of national ranking, I was a much better score than them. He could kick my butt any day of the week… without trying.”
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.