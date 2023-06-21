SAD: Hunter Biden settles child support dispute with baby mama as Biden family refuses to acknowledge 7th grandchild.

Biden reportedly applied to have the child support expenses reduced last year, citing reduced circumstances.

Lancaster said: “Lunden is a great mom and little Navy is going [to] be fine.”

“The kid has lots of love on the maternal side of the family in Batesville. They are a very, very close family. They adore her and are always going to support her … But I think everybody is disappointed that there’s not more contact [with the Biden family].”

“It’s not lost on anybody that Jill Biden wrote a children’s book and [dedicated it] to her grandchildren. She could have kept it at that, but she named every child except Navy.

“They hung stockings for the dog at Christmas but not for Navy. That is one of the saddest things.”