FALLOUT: General Electric stops servicing gas turbines at Russian thermal power plants.

General Electric (GE) has stopped servicing GE-made gas turbines installed at Russian thermal power plants with extended sanctions over Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine coming into force.

The Kommersant daily cited officials from several thermal plants in Russia as saying that the servicing of turbines produced by the U.S. company had stopped as of June 19, adding that GE may also stop spare parts supplies for its turbines in several important thermal power plants across Russia.