DURHAM: You better believe Obama, Biden, and Comey knew that this was a Hillary dirty trick. “So why didn’t Durham charge Comey for withholding evidence? That’s a good question, to which the answer is likely: he’d never have won a conviction on it. It’s clear, though, that Comey did precisely that and helped quarterback a gross intrusion of federal law enforcement into the political process, and did so with knowing malice.”