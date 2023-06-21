COLORADO: If Jared Polis is saving me money, why am I paying more than ever?

This is where my bank account doesn’t lie. No matter how many lists Polis throws at me for how he’s supposedly responsible for saving me money — a stretch in and of itself — I know for a fact that overall my expenses are higher, not lower since he took office. There’s just no amount of savings in tax-free tampons or reduced state park passes that could even come close to racking up the savings necessary to offset the double-digit percentage increases I pay for almost every other essential living item.

The “free” goodies are the distraction a pickpocket uses on your shoulder so you don’t notice him slip your wallet.