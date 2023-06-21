WHERE’S HUNTER, FAT? Inside the Whirlwind 48 Hours Before Hunter Biden Bought His Handgun.

In the 48 hours before Hunter Biden’s handgun purchase that is now under investigation by federal prosecutors, President Joe Biden’s troubled son was being hounded about hundreds of thousands of dollars he owed in debts, juggling texts from his brother’s widow and her sister, who were also his lovers, and coordinating what appears to be a drug deal at a local 7-Eleven with a man saved in his phone only as “Q.”

Justice Department prosecutors are reportedly investigating the younger Biden for several potential offenses related to his Oct. 12, 2018, gun purchase, including whether he lied on a federal firearms application when asked, “Are you an unlawful user of, or addicted to, marijuana or any depressant, stimulant, narcotic drug, or any other controlled substance?”

A Washington Free Beacon review of emails, photographs, and text messages from Hunter Biden’s abandoned laptop* reveals a series of chaotic days that led up to his trip to the gun store and provides further evidence that Hunter Biden was an active drug user at the time of his gun purchase.

Photos published by the New York Post show Hunter Biden asleep with a crack pipe in his mouth on Oct. 8. A few days after he purchased the gun, on Oct. 19, Hallie Biden texted him a photo of crack cocaine paraphernalia forgotten on a table in an unknown location.