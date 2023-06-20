WITH DNC IN MIND, CITY BANS CARRYING OF URINE, FECES: Transgender Activists Make ‘Urine Protests’ a Thing.

Trans activists left over 60 bottles of piss outside the offices of the Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC)… to protest the government watchdog’s policy on trans access to public facilities.

Masked representatives of the anonymous group Pissed Off Trannies (POT) ceremonially delivered the urine to the EHRC offices in Westminster, London and staged what they described as a “piss-in”.

One member pissed herself in her bejewelled gown, before pouring bottles of urine on herself and the pavement outside the building, all the while shouting: “The EHRC has blood on its hands and piss on its streets”.

The activist, speaking to VICE on the condition of anonymity, described the dramatic action as “an extreme version of the public embarrassment that trans people experience on a daily basis, using the toilet that either doesn’t fit with their gender or using the one that does, and then facing the backlash of people’s judgement”.