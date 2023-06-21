TRIED AND TRUE: The Big-City Murder Rate Is Falling and the Reasons Won’t Surprise You. “In the wake of the sky-high violent crime rates from 2020, big-city mayors hired more cops, and many departments reinstituted ‘aggressive policing methods’ to deal with the out-of-control shootings and murders.”
